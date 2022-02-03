Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Announces Earnings Results

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $479.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.23 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Shares of Wabash National stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $17.33. 612,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.44 million, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

WNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wabash National from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Wabash National in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $203,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $87,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,222 shares of company stock worth $358,381. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 12.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 32,340 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 64.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 45,623 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 75.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

