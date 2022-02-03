Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €190.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($213.48) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($162.92) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Warburg Research set a €161.00 ($180.90) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($168.54) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays set a €195.00 ($219.10) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €190.00 ($213.48) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €163.36 ($183.55).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €132.45 ($148.82) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of €139.70 and a 200 day moving average of €144.63. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €102.60 ($115.28) and a twelve month high of €174.75 ($196.35).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.