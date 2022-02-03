Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Acquires 19,927 Shares

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 19,927 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.08 per share, with a total value of $718,966.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 141,788 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.03 per share, with a total value of $4,966,833.64.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 221,875 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.39 per share, with a total value of $7,852,156.25.

On Friday, January 14th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 295,352 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.23 per share, with a total value of $10,109,898.96.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 140,975 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.94 per share, with a total value of $5,348,591.50.

On Monday, January 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 261,366 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.86 per share, with a total value of $9,633,950.76.

On Thursday, January 6th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 58,389 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.25 per share, with a total value of $2,408,546.25.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 210,935 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $9,268,483.90.

On Monday, December 20th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 75,677 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $3,310,868.75.

On Monday, December 13th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 120,000 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $5,499,600.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 130,000 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.65 per share, with a total value of $6,064,500.00.

WRBY stock traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,536. Warby Parker Inc has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.46.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $137.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.09 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WRBY. Cowen began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRBY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth $523,000.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

