Waters (NYSE:WAT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.75-$12.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.93-$2.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion.Waters also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.25-$2.35 EPS.

NYSE:WAT opened at $330.17 on Thursday. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $258.91 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.04.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Waters will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $369.67.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

