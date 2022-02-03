Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Shares Gap Down to $60.24

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.24, but opened at $58.86. Weis Markets shares last traded at $59.08, with a volume of 68 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.77 and a 200 day moving average of $58.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.17.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter.

In other news, CFO Michael T. Lockard purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 19.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Weis Markets by 27.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the third quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

About Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

