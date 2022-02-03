Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New $183,000 Investment in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 0.10% of OCA Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCA Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $10.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

