Wells Fargo & Company Trims Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Target Price to $76.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CL. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of CL opened at $82.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.19. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 70.31%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,728.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

