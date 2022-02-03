Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Alliance Bancorporation is the parent company of BankWest of Nevada, Alliance Bank of Arizona, Torrey Pines Bank, Miller/Russell & Associates, and Premier Trust. These dynamic companies provide a broad array of banking, leasing, trust, investment, and mortgage services to clients in Nevada, Arizona and California. Staffed with experienced financial professionals, these organizations deliver a broader product array and larger credit capacity than community banks, yet are empowered to be more responsive to customers’ needs than larger institutions. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.55.

Shares of WAL opened at $98.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.92 and a 200-day moving average of $107.01. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $70.69 and a one year high of $124.93. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.81 per share, for a total transaction of $489,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WAL. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

