Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.31

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.31 and traded as high as $26.53. Westlake Chemical Partners shares last traded at $26.41, with a volume of 42,408 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $930.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.31.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $293.97 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 7.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.471 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.93%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,268,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 382,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 41,266 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 51,606 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 54,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile (NYSE:WLKP)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It also involves in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.