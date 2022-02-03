Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Director Gary T. Dicamillo Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $211.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.63 and its 200 day moving average is $219.04. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $183.75 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in Whirlpool by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

