William Ross Greenberg Sells 16,680 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 16,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $95,242.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TWO stock opened at $5.64 on Thursday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.74.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 192.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.06%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 61.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 317.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TWO. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.96.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

