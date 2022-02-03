William Ross Greenberg Sells 16,680 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 16,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $95,242.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
TWO stock opened at $5.64 on Thursday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.74.
Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 192.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 317.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on TWO. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.96.
Two Harbors Investment Company Profile
Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.
