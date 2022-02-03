Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Williams Industrial Services Group provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification and plant management support services. It serves nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical and other process and manufacturing industries. Williams Industrial Services Group, formerly known as Global Power Equipment Group, is based in IRVING, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in a report on Friday, November 19th. Colliers Securities lowered Williams Industrial Services Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday.

Williams Industrial Services Group stock opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Williams Industrial Services Group has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $50.28 million, a PE ratio of 64.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $73.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Williams Industrial Services Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. B. Brown bought 55,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $200,800.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. B. Brown bought 11,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $40,093.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 90,187 shares of company stock worth $317,293 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLMS. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Williams Industrial Services Group by 115.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

