Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:WGLD) Shares Up 0.1%

Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:WGLD)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.21 and last traded at $17.21. 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.18.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.77.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:WGLD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 13.88% of Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

