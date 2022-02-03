WINk Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. WINk has a market capitalization of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WINk has traded flat against the US dollar. One WINk coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009328 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00008990 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $191.41 or 0.00516666 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.