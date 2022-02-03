WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,160,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the December 31st total of 6,520,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 899,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $33,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 33.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

WETF stock opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.14. WisdomTree Investments has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $814.20 million, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.72.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WETF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.19.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

