Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were down 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $111.76 and last traded at $111.86. Approximately 12,545 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 990,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.51.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WIX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $218.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.11.

Get Wix.com alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -47.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.50.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 67.18% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 70.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 5,261.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.