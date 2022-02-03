Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 36,635 Shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) by 165.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,635 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 22,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 42,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $476,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deep Lake Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DLCA opened at $9.76 on Thursday. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $10.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.