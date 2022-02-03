Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of AF Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in AF Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $2,195,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AF Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $185,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AF Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $732,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of AF Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $2,439,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AF Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $5,285,000. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AF Acquisition stock opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70. AF Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

