Wolverine Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,530 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 470,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 206,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teilinger Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,800,000. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

BOAC stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $11.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

