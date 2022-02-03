Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $410,000 Stock Position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,064 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 149,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after buying an additional 134,242 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 29,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund alerts:

Shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund stock opened at $26.70 on Thursday. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.