Wolverine Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,144 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in CyrusOne by 542.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 96,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 81,403 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in CyrusOne by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 199,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CyrusOne by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,567,000 after purchasing an additional 141,227 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth $50,958,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. grew its position in CyrusOne by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $90.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 219.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $90.35.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CONE shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $90.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.82.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

