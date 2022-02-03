Wolverine Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kraton were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Kraton by 166.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Kraton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Kraton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Kraton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRA stock opened at $46.40 on Thursday. Kraton Co. has a one year low of $30.48 and a one year high of $46.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.23.

In related news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 77,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $3,542,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

