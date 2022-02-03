Wolverine Trading LLC Grows Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL)

Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC owned about 0.54% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 2,362.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 795,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,561,000 after purchasing an additional 763,332 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter worth $18,138,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth $2,557,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 851.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 39,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 261.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 26,461 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FJUL stock opened at $36.12 on Thursday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $33.09 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.61.

