Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $110.27, but opened at $106.06. Woodward shares last traded at $108.00, with a volume of 2,120 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Woodward by 3.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Woodward by 3.4% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Woodward by 5.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Woodward by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Woodward by 5.7% during the third quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.55.

Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

