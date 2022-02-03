Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of WYN stock opened at GBX 599.58 ($8.06) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 564.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 543.94. Wynnstay Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 405 ($5.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 615 ($8.27). The stock has a market capitalization of £121.78 million and a P/E ratio of 19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Wynnstay Group’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a yield of 1.78%. Wynnstay Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.46%.

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

