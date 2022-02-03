Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.45 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will announce sales of $20.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.90 million and the highest is $21.20 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $7.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 188.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $48.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.10 million to $49.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $120.55 million, with estimates ranging from $110.59 million to $133.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 267.90% and a negative return on equity of 382.91%. The business had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

XERS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $5.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

In other news, insider Paul R. Edick purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XERS. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Veery Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Searle & CO. bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 26.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $138.31 million and a P/E ratio of -1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

