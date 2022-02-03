XMON Price Down 29.3% Over Last 7 Days (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last seven days, XMON has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. XMON has a market cap of $43.15 million and $5.36 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMON coin can now be bought for about $28,862.93 or 0.78744029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00049848 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,614.00 or 0.07131545 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00055601 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,677.72 or 1.00064386 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00054605 BTC.

XMON Coin Profile

XMON’s launch date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

