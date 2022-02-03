Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Insider Laurence Zuriff Sells 2,782 Shares

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) insider Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $123,381.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Laurence Zuriff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Xometry alerts:

On Tuesday, January 25th, Laurence Zuriff sold 2,781 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $137,826.36.

On Thursday, January 27th, Laurence Zuriff sold 2,781 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $129,316.50.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $140,463.18.

On Thursday, January 20th, Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $155,402.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,095,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,908. Xometry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $97.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.69.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $56.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.98 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XMTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth $463,869,000. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth $241,936,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth $159,657,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth $123,336,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth $76,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XMTR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.