Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 854,400 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the December 31st total of 661,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPOF. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter worth about $68,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter worth about $5,182,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter worth about $5,393,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter worth about $1,037,000.

XPOF traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 114,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,103. Xponential Fitness has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.78.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $40.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

XPOF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

