Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,395,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,952,000 after purchasing an additional 87,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,465,000 after purchasing an additional 109,802 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Xylem by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,155,000 after purchasing an additional 400,195 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Xylem by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,181,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,675,000 after purchasing an additional 160,675 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Xylem by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,694,000 after purchasing an additional 125,102 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $104.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $94.63 and a one year high of $138.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XYL. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.30.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,643 shares of company stock worth $7,766,221. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

