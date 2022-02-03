Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.35-$2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25-$5.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.49 billion.

XYL opened at $104.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.22. Xylem has a 1-year low of $94.63 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

XYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.30.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,643 shares of company stock valued at $7,766,221 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

