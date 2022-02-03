Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Down 7.3%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) was down 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.53. Approximately 10,098 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,930,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $679.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of -1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.94.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $208.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.52 million. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 41.35% and a negative return on equity of 35.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Yatsen by 1,069.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,510,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,473,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354,866 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Yatsen by 167,401.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,313,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,205 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP grew its position in Yatsen by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,737,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,992 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Yatsen in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,121,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,368,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,828,000 after buying an additional 804,757 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yatsen Company Profile (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

