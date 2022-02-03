Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) to Announce -$0.71 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) will post ($0.71) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the lowest is ($0.85). Blueprint Medicines posted earnings of ($1.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($6.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.42) to ($6.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($6.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.69) to ($5.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Blueprint Medicines.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.58.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $3,435,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $486,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,458 shares of company stock worth $4,176,892 over the last three months. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,340.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $77.97 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $66.29 and a 1-year high of $117.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.55.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

