Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) to Post $0.05 EPS

Brokerages expect that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.06. Casa Systems posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Casa Systems.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Casa Systems had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $99.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CASA shares. Northland Securities downgraded Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Macquarie started coverage on Casa Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 83,713 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 1,053.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 26,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casa Systems stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.39. 179,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,956. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average is $6.15. Casa Systems has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $377.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casa Systems (CASA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.