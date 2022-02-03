Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) will report $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.01. Community Trust Bancorp posted earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $3.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Community Trust Bancorp.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 36.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $43.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.68. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $47.53. The company has a market capitalization of $777.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.39%.

In other news, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $172,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $224,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $419,260 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 19.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.