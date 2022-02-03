Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.87 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to announce sales of $3.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.84 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported sales of $2.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full-year sales of $13.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.94 billion to $14.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.49 billion to $14.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.56.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $923,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 162,118 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 896.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

RS stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.75. The company had a trading volume of 160,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,433. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.94. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $121.19 and a 1-year high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

