Zacks: Analysts Expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Will Post Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.03 and the highest is $2.15. Hubbell reported earnings of $1.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year earnings of $8.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $8.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hubbell.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Hubbell by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 125,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,253,000 after acquiring an additional 38,645 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell stock opened at $188.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $156.64 and a 12-month high of $212.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.44%.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

