Zacks: Analysts Expect MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) to Announce -$0.83 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.00) and the highest is ($0.71). MacroGenics reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4,250%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year earnings of ($3.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.43) to ($3.12). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.81). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.23). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a negative net margin of 126.03%. The business had revenue of $15.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share.

MGNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

MacroGenics stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.14. 12,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,866. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.77. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The firm has a market cap of $682.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.13.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $3,700,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MacroGenics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 7.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

