Zacks: Analysts Expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Renasant reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $159.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.73 million. Renasant had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Renasant by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Renasant by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,793,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,750,000 after purchasing an additional 42,864 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Renasant by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 150,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,312,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,517,000 after acquiring an additional 42,820 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Renasant stock opened at $36.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.99. Renasant has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

