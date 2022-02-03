Zacks: Analysts Expect Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) to Announce -$0.16 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.59). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENVX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

ENVX stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.87. The stock had a trading volume of 456,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,832. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $39.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $770,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

