Zacks: Analysts Expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.97 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will announce sales of $2.97 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.55 billion and the highest is $3.28 billion. Westlake Chemical reported sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year sales of $11.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.82 billion to $11.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.88 billion to $15.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WLK shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

WLK traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.66. The company had a trading volume of 366,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $78.06 and a 12-month high of $109.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.37%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total transaction of $63,585.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $2,824,707.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,143 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,885 in the last ninety days. 73.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

