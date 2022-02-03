Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ads-Tec Energy Plc (NASDAQ:ADSE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts predict that Ads-Tec Energy Plc (NASDAQ:ADSE) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ads-Tec Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.11). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ads-Tec Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ads-Tec Energy.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSE. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ads-Tec Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Ads-Tec Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ads-Tec Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of ADSE traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.22. 107,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,437. Ads-Tec Energy has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ads-Tec Energy stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Ads-Tec Energy Plc (NASDAQ:ADSE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000. Exane Derivatives owned 0.10% of Ads-Tec Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Ads-Tec Energy Company Profile

ADS-TEC Energy GmbH provides battery-buffered ultrafast charging technology. ADS-TEC Energy GmbH, formerly known as European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

