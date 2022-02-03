Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) to Post -$0.40 EPS

Equities analysts expect Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Celcuity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Celcuity posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($2.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($3.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Celcuity.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CELC shares. started coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of CELC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.48. 70,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,550. The company has a quick ratio of 32.30, a current ratio of 32.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.01. The stock has a market cap of $156.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.52. Celcuity has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $33.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 38,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Celcuity by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Celcuity by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Celcuity by 405.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. 38.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

