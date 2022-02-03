Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) will announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ChampionX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.34. ChampionX reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 242.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ChampionX.

CHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.28.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in ChampionX by 515.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,092 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,060,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in ChampionX by 6,481.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 513,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,184,000 after acquiring an additional 506,155 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the second quarter worth approximately $12,496,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ChampionX by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,552,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,512,000 after acquiring an additional 403,614 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.14. The company had a trading volume of 991,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,827. ChampionX has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.05 and a beta of 3.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.06.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

