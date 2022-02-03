Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $193.12 Million

Equities analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) will report $193.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $191.90 million to $195.28 million. Trupanion reported sales of $142.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year sales of $697.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $696.50 million to $699.89 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $890.84 million, with estimates ranging from $862.80 million to $915.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $181.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.40.

In other news, Director Howard E. Rubin sold 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $191,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dan Levitan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $626,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,522 shares of company stock valued at $7,141,435. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion stock traded down $4.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.40. 379,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,727. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.41. Trupanion has a one year low of $69.74 and a one year high of $158.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -111.75 and a beta of 1.95.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

