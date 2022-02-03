Zacks: Brokerages Expect AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.06 Million

Equities analysts expect AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) to announce sales of $66.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for AvidXchange’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.86 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvidXchange will report full-year sales of $245.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $245.00 million to $245.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $294.24 million, with estimates ranging from $286.00 million to $298.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AvidXchange.
AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported -0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.15 by -0.23. The firm had revenue of 65.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 61.65 million.
Shares of AVDX stock opened at 10.88 on Monday. AvidXchange has a one year low of 8.15 and a one year high of 27.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 14.79.
About AvidXchange
AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.
Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvidXchange (AVDX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.