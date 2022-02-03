Zacks: Brokerages Expect AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.06 Million

Equities analysts expect AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) to announce sales of $66.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for AvidXchange’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.86 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvidXchange will report full-year sales of $245.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $245.00 million to $245.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $294.24 million, with estimates ranging from $286.00 million to $298.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AvidXchange.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported -0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.15 by -0.23. The firm had revenue of 65.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 61.65 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVDX. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AvidXchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 25.44.

Shares of AVDX stock opened at 10.88 on Monday. AvidXchange has a one year low of 8.15 and a one year high of 27.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 14.79.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvidXchange (AVDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.