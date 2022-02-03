Zacks: Brokerages Expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to report $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. CAE reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CAE.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $647.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.90 million. CAE had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on CAE shares. CIBC dropped their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CAE in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

CAE opened at $25.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.68. CAE has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average of $28.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of CAE by 158.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,689,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,188 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in CAE in the second quarter worth approximately $51,416,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in CAE by 50.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,228,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,289,000 after buying an additional 1,086,830 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in CAE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,000,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in CAE by 85.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,516,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,384,000 after buying an additional 700,142 shares in the last quarter. 56.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Company Profile

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAE (CAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.