Zacks: Brokerages Expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to post $69.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.59 million. CalAmp posted sales of $81.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year sales of $296.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $296.06 million to $296.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $305.70 million, with estimates ranging from $291.61 million to $318.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $68.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.56 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. CalAmp’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, reduced their price target on CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

CalAmp stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.90. 3,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,501. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $211.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71.

In related news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder purchased 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.38 per share, for a total transaction of $72,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $226,830. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in CalAmp by 1,118.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CalAmp by 245.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CalAmp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 26.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 55,844.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

