Zacks: Brokerages Expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to post sales of $70.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.41 million and the highest is $71.50 million. Computer Programs and Systems posted sales of $66.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full year sales of $276.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $274.03 million to $278.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $296.33 million, with estimates ranging from $292.81 million to $299.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $70.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on CPSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of CPSI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.77. The stock had a trading volume of 74,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,654. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.03. Computer Programs and Systems has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $37.62. The stock has a market cap of $406.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.71.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $31,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 11,618 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $363,527.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,818 shares of company stock valued at $518,333 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 15,959 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,922,000 after purchasing an additional 170,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

