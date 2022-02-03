Zacks: Brokerages Expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.01 Million

Brokerages expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) to post sales of $84.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.43 million. Concrete Pumping reported sales of $70.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year sales of $363.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $362.84 million to $364.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $388.00 million, with estimates ranging from $387.00 million to $389.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on BBCP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.61. 107,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,519. The company has a market cap of $431.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.40. Concrete Pumping has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $9.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 55.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,549,000 after acquiring an additional 21,089 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Concrete Pumping by 194.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,401,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 925,944 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 163.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 126,594 shares during the period. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

